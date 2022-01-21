Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: VERY COLD with a little light snow likely tonight, especially SE VA

Richmond could get around 1/2″ snow after sunset Friday.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Watch out for slick/icy spots this morning. The storm we have been watching could bring a little snow tonight to RVA but bigger totals at the beach.

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slick spots likely in the morning. Cloudy and cold. Around 1/2″ Snow possible this evening. Higher totals SE, from Emporia to Williamsburg. Lows in the teens, highs in the upper 20s/low 30s. (Richmond night snow chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly Sunny and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. A few showers possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold again. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

