Former Chesterfield county administrator passes away

Jay Stegmaier, who served as Chesterfield's county administrator from 2007-2016, passed away on...
(Source; Chesterfield County | None)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Jay Stegmaier, who served as the county administrator for Chesterfield County from 2007-2016, passed away.

Stegmaier’s passing was shared on Chesterfield County’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Chesterfield mourns the loss of former County Administrator Jay Stegmaier who passed away earlier today. Stegmaier...

Posted by Chesterfield County Virginia Government on Thursday, January 20, 2022

In this post, Chesterfield County Administrator shared the following statement on Stegmaier’s passing:

“I was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jay Stegmaier earlier today. My personal and professional relationship with Jay began in 1990 and I had the pleasure of working with him on a number of regional projects until his retirement in 2016. He was a great mentor to many and highly respected throughout the region. As much as he thought of county employees as family, they felt the same about Jay and are mourning his loss. While he had to make tough decisions as county administrator, he always acted in the best interest of Chesterfield and the people who call it home. His leadership and dedication to public service will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

The county flag will be lowered to half-staff in his honor.

