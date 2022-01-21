Healthcare Pros
Arrest made in deadly New Year’s Eve party shooting

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George Police made an arrest in a deadly New Year’s Eve/Day party shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Ellis Road on Jan. 1.

When police arrived, they saw people running from the scene where an outdoor bonfire took place. Police say more than 200 people were at the party.

The two victims were found lying in a grass field.

Tramaz Tynes,20, of Surry County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, 22-year-old Devon Clanton of Dinwiddie, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said Maurice Taylor Jr., 20, of Portsmouth, was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Clanton. The charges he faces are listed below:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony
  • Reckless Handling of Firearm
  • Obstruct Justice
  • Threaten to Kill or Injure
  • Brandish Firearm

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges expected.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

