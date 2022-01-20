Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of potential winter weather

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of potential winter weather expected to start Thursday and continue through Saturday.

Current forecasts indicate that the Hampton Roads and Central Virginia regions would be the regions to see snow. NBC12 meteorologists currently forecast little to no snow in the Richmond area, then a possible 2-5 inches of snow in the Hampton Roads region.

“I am declaring a state of emergency today to aid in the response to the impending winter weather and to provide additional resources to address potentially high snow accumulations, transportation issues, and the potential for power outages,” said Youngkin. “I urge all Virginians to monitor their local weather forecasts and take personal safety precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.”

Youngkin reminds Virginians to stay aware of the conditions and prepare for any potential impacts.

To read the full declaration, click here.

