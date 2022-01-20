Healthcare Pros
Virginia ABC stores to open at noon as COVID causes staffing issues

(Source: Virginia ABC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC stores will adjust hours starting on Monday due to staffing problems caused by COVID.

The 395 stores across the state will now open at noon starting on Jan. 24.

The change in hours comes as ABC employees continue to be impacted by COVID-19, making staffing stores difficult.

“Like other retailers affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages, we are modifying our store hours to reduce the need to close stores because of employee quarantines,” said CEO Travis Hill. “Opening at noon meets the needs of the majority of our customers, most of whom prefer to shop in the afternoon.”

Store closing hours will remain the same.

