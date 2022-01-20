Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statute case

Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a...
Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)(Steve Helber | AP)
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two Richmond residents living near the site where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood for more than a century have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia that let state officials remove the towering monument.

In petitioning the court Wednesday, lawyers for the landowners argued former Gov. Ralph Northam didn’t have the authority to revoke an agreement to maintain the statue on state-owned land.

Virginia promised to forever maintain the statue in 19th-century deeds transferring its ownership to the state. But the Supreme Court of Virginia sided with Northam last year.

The statue was removed in September.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring snow Thursday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1

Latest News

We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
A student listens to the teacher's instructions on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23,...
School districts continue conversations on Gov. Youngkin’s mask policy, legal expert weighs in
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
The Richmond Virtual Career Fair will take place on Friday for anyone looking for a job.
Richmond Virtual Career Fair to be held Friday