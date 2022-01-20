Two people severely burned in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital following a house fire in Richmond that left them with severe burns.

Around 9:33 a.m., Richmond fire crews responded to 2905 Nine Mile Road for the report of a fire.

WORKING FIRE: At 9:33a, crews responded to 2905 Nine Mile Rd for the report of a structure fire. Once on scene, they saw smoke & flames coming from the house at 1704 N 29th St. All occupants were outside. 2 were transported to a local hospital for severe burns & smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/R1meXvnVNU — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) January 20, 2022

Once on scene, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the house on 1704 N 29th Street.

All the occupants were outside when crews arrived, and two were transported to the hospital for severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire was coming from the first floor and the incident was marked under control at 10:09 a.m.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

