Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two people severely burned in Richmond house fire

Crews marked the fire under control at 10:09 a.m.
Crews marked the fire under control at 10:09 a.m.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital following a house fire in Richmond that left them with severe burns.

Around 9:33 a.m., Richmond fire crews responded to 2905 Nine Mile Road for the report of a fire.

Once on scene, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the house on 1704 N 29th Street.

All the occupants were outside when crews arrived, and two were transported to the hospital for severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire was coming from the first floor and the incident was marked under control at 10:09 a.m.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath

Latest News

Michael Winn
Police continue search for missing Petersburg man last seen in December
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Richmond Housing Authority votes to suspend evictions until next month
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority looks to create community liaison with RPD
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$450,000 planning grant awarded to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority