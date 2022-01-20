Thursday Forecast: Rain to Snow on a First Alert Weather Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Watch out for slick/icy spots from mid-morning into the evening as rain changes to snow. The snow potential for late Friday into Saturday is mainly for Hampton roads, but still needs to be watched in Central VA

Thursday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning rain changes to snow.1-3″ accumulation. Windy and turning cold as tempertures drop from the low 40s in the morning to the low 30s by sunset. (Precipitation chance: 90%)

NOTE: A wave of snow is likely to form along the arctic front that moves through this morning. Heavy snow looking likely in Hampton Roads and Eastern NC. Chance of snow is LOWERING for Central VA but not gone yet.

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Highest chance for afternoon snow will be southeast of RVA toward Hampton Roads/Virginia Beach. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 20s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance for snow continues from Friday PM to Saturday morning, especially across southeastern Virginia. Cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 30s

