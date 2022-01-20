Healthcare Pros
Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

