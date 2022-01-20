School districts continue conversations on Gov. Youngkin’s mask policy, legal expert weighs in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Days after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed executive order two, which says parents of any children in elementary and second school can elect for their child not to wear a mask in school, debates over the legality of the move and pushback from some school systems continue to surface.

The order, which will go into effect on Jan. 24, has garnered support and pushback from parents and school leaders.

In Spotsylvania, the school board announced they are following the governor’s order to lift their mask mandate for their students and staff.

However, Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools are going against the order and said they will continue to require masks inside their schools.

On Tuesday night, the Richmond School Board voted 8-1 to uphold their mask policy, with school board member Jonathan Young voting against the measure.

During the meeting, Superintendent Jason Kamras defended his stance to keep masks mandatory in schools, saying the CDC strongly endorses the use of mask in school settings.

In Chesterfield County, members of the school board will hold a special meeting to take action regarding student mask use in schools.

In an update on Wednesday, Hopewell City Public Schools said they are still reviewing the legal requirements regarding masking in schools and awaiting further information.

There’s opinions on both sides from parents when it comes to masks being mandatory or a choice in schools.

Henrico father Scott Edwards believes parents should have power to decide what’s best for their children.

“If I feel like there’s a risk at home, I’m going to have my children wear a mask,” he said. “If I don’t see a risk, I think the number one priority should be about them learning and it’s hard to sit there and learn when you go the distraction of a mask being on.”

However, Richmond mother Jenny Aghomo believes the mask is essential in the classroom to keep everyone safe.

“It doesn’t have to do with just your own child. It has to do with my child, the staff and the teachers,” she said. “Those masks are the only shields that are going to protect your child maybe from somebody who might have COVID. It’s a necessity for sure.”

In Chesapeake, the executive order has sparked action for a group of parents, who have filed a lawsuit against Governor Youngkin’s executive order.

Jack Preis, a professor of law at the University of Richmond, believes there could be some ground to this lawsuit, citing arguments made by the plaintiffs that a state law passed last year requires schools to follow CDC guidance, which recommends that students mask up.

“Once you have a statute that speaks to a particular matter, the Governor can’t undercut that statute through an executive order,” he said. “The governor wants to fix this or change this state of affairs, he needs to work with the legislature and get a new statute enacted,” Preis said. “I likely think in the next couple of weeks is we’ll see some litigation in the Supreme Court based on this and perhaps a result within the next month.”

In response to the lawsuit filed by parents in Chesapeake, a spokeswoman for the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares sent NBC12 the following statement:

“The Attorney General’s office is prepared to defend the rights of parents.”

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Governor Glenn Youngkin, sent NBC12 the following statement in regards to the Chesapeake lawsuit:

“The governor will consider all options available and all tools at his disposal to ensure parents can make decisions about their children’s upbringing, education, and care.”

The Chesterfield County School Board is planning to meet for their special meeting inside the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Rd. at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.