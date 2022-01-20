Healthcare Pros
Richmond Virtual Career Fair to be held Friday

The Richmond Virtual Career Fair will take place on Friday for anyone looking for a job.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Virtual Career Fair will take place on Friday for anyone looking for a job.

Job seekers will be able to meet with more than 25 employers and be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Attendees will be able to interview employers, educational institutions, and franchisors, including Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and UnitedHealth Group.

Those applying should upload their resume after registering, so employers have access.

“Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours,” a release said.

The fair will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Jan. 21.

For more information and to register, click here.

