Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run to return for 20th year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run will return for its 20th year.

The event will return to the Robins-Starr Humane Center on March 26.

“It’s been two years since our last in-person Dog Jog and 5K Run, and we cannot wait to celebrate our pets together once again at our favorite outdoor community event,” said Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry.

While participants want can run in person, there are also “run anywhere” options.

“The familiar chip-timed 5K Run and dog-friendly 1-mile Dog Jog will be joined this year by a new “Little Paws” Fun Run for children 4-10 years old with activities all centered around the organization’s home at 2519 Hermitage Road,” a release said.

The funds raised from the run will benefit about 4,000 homeless animals that will be housed at the shelter this year. The fundraising goal for 2022 is $200,000.

Registration fees for the first 1,000 people registered will include the following:

A limited-edition Dog Jog and 5K Run cotton short-sleeved T-shirt

A Dog Jog and 5K Run medal and pet tag

A goodie bag filled with gifts from the event’s sponsors

A personal fundraising page to raise donations for pets in need

Run Anywhere participants will have access to the RaceJoy app for race guidance, time tracking and eligibility for 5K Finisher prizes

Those signing up before the early-bird registration deadline of Feb. 28 will save $10.

For more information or to register, click here.

