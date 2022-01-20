Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run to return for 20th year

Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run
Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run(Richmond SPCA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K Run will return for its 20th year.

The event will return to the Robins-Starr Humane Center on March 26.

“It’s been two years since our last in-person Dog Jog and 5K Run, and we cannot wait to celebrate our pets together once again at our favorite outdoor community event,” said Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry.

While participants want can run in person, there are also “run anywhere” options.

“The familiar chip-timed 5K Run and dog-friendly 1-mile Dog Jog will be joined this year by a new “Little Paws” Fun Run for children 4-10 years old with activities all centered around the organization’s home at 2519 Hermitage Road,” a release said.

The funds raised from the run will benefit about 4,000 homeless animals that will be housed at the shelter this year. The fundraising goal for 2022 is $200,000.

Registration fees for the first 1,000 people registered will include the following:

  • A limited-edition Dog Jog and 5K Run cotton short-sleeved T-shirt
  • A Dog Jog and 5K Run medal and pet tag
  • A goodie bag filled with gifts from the event’s sponsors
  • A personal fundraising page to raise donations for pets in need
  • Run Anywhere participants will have access to the RaceJoy app for race guidance, time tracking and eligibility for 5K Finisher prizes

Those signing up before the early-bird registration deadline of Feb. 28 will save $10.

For more information or to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brings minor snow Thursday
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath

Latest News

Vitamins
Ways to boost your immune system
It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police.
Virginia Capitol Police officer celebrates 94th birthday
VA Holocaust Museum to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
VA Holocaust Museum to Mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Little Leilani is a true story of survival, born at just 22 weeks gestation.
‘Miracle’ premature baby goes home after 4 months at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU