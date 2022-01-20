Richmond Housing Authority votes to suspend evictions until next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority board voted to suspend evictions until the middle of next month.

RRHA took a lot of heat after announcing that evictions would resume this month, with more than 900 families behind on rent.

Advocates pushed the board to pause evictions until the end of the school year to help Richmond Public Schools students living in public housing.

The board will decide whether or not to extend the eviction suspension at their next meeting on Feb. 16.

