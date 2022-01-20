Richmond City Councilors attempt to revive ONE Casino + Resort plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ONE Casino + Resort could still be a possibility for the City of Richmond. Thursday afternoon, a city council committee unanimously signed off on the idea, but it still has a number of hurdles.

“I definitely want my colleagues to know that so many people have been calling me from not only my 8th district but all over saying that they definitely want to have another chance to vote on the ONE Casino because it would bring in jobs,” said Reva Trammell, Richmond City Council.

The $562.5 million dollar project would be located in the exact same place which is in south Richmond, just off Interstate 95.

It’s still touting almost $30 million each year in tax revenue, 1,300 jobs, and a $25 million check to city hall.

“I think we recognize the value of the development as an economic development opportunity for the City of Richmond. Probably one of the larger economic growth opportunities,” said Ellen Robertson, Richmond City Council.

Last November, the referendum failed by a slim margin. A majority of the “no” votes came from precincts on the east side and downtown areas of Richmond.

Councilors say those living along the city’s southside overwhelming supported the project, and that’s why it needs to be voted on again.

“The vote was extremely close which is important for us to note if this does move forward and we do bring it back that having a vote with that many residents that was that close it is with taking another bite at the apple,” said Kristen Larson, Richmond City Council.

If the referendum makes it to the ballot, councilors are hopeful they can better message the benefits of the project and dispel any concerns.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get past the history that we have in Richmond and other deals that have happened was not as lucrative as they’ve been put out to be,” said Larson.

The proposal is now scheduled to go before the entire city council on January 24.

If approved, the city would have to petition the circuit court to get this back on the ballot this November.

