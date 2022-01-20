Richmond City Council to host virtual meeting to start redistricting process

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The process of drawing new voter districts for Richmond begins Thursday.

City Council plans to hold multiple meetings to gather public input before drafting new district maps.

The first virtual meeting is at 6:00 p.m., and another meeting will be held Friday at noon.

The city has also scheduled a planned live map drafting meeting for Jan. 25 - with the goal of completing the process by March 28.

