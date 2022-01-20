Healthcare Pros
Richmond City Council to host virtual meeting to start redistricting process

Richmond City Council meeting.((Source: NBC12))
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The process of drawing new voter districts for Richmond begins Thursday.

City Council plans to hold multiple meetings to gather public input before drafting new district maps.

The first virtual meeting is at 6:00 p.m., and another meeting will be held Friday at noon.

The city has also scheduled a planned live map drafting meeting for Jan. 25 - with the goal of completing the process by March 28.

Click here to join the meetings.

