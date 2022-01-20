Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rescue crews pull woman from icy Rivanna River

Crews save woman from Rivanna River
Crews save woman from Rivanna River(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A woman is being treated after being pulled from the icy waters of the Rivanna River Thursday, January 20.

Rescue teams responded to Riverview Park in the Woolen Mills area around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of someone in the river.

Rescue crews pulled the woman out of the river and into a vehicle. She was then rushed to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to Charlottesville Fire Department Captain Jonathan Williams, the woman was hanging on to a branch when first responders found her.

“She was starting to be lethargic, showing signs toward being unresponsive and just being very cold due to the temperature of the water and the outside temperature,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads

Latest News

Tree down on power lines along W. Mount Bella Road
News to Know for Jan. 21: Road conditions update; Attorney General weighs in on lawsuit; Cloudy, cold
On Thursday, 14,803 new cases were reported
Over 14,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity drops to 31.6%
now is the time to get your documents ready.
Preparing for tax season
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
13 parents sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order on masks in schools; Miyares files to dismiss