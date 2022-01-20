Rescue crews pull woman from icy Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A woman is being treated after being pulled from the icy waters of the Rivanna River Thursday, January 20.

Rescue teams responded to Riverview Park in the Woolen Mills area around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of someone in the river.

Rescue crews pulled the woman out of the river and into a vehicle. She was then rushed to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to Charlottesville Fire Department Captain Jonathan Williams, the woman was hanging on to a branch when first responders found her.

“She was starting to be lethargic, showing signs toward being unresponsive and just being very cold due to the temperature of the water and the outside temperature,” Williams said.

