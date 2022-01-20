Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police continue search for missing Petersburg man last seen in December

Michael Winn
Michael Winn(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a Petersburg man who was last seen in Chesterfield County a month ago.

Michael Allen Winn was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, in the Chesterfield County government complex off of Iron Bridge Rd. He left the complex on foot and it is believed that he was trying to make his way home to Petersburg.

Michael Allen Winn was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, in the Chesterfield County...
Michael Allen Winn was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, in the Chesterfield County government complex off of Iron Bridge Rd. He left the complex on foot and it is believed that he was trying to make his way home to Petersburg.(Virginia State Police)

He was reported missing to the Virginia State Police on Jan. 7, 2022. Since then, state police have assisted the family with checking area hospitals, shelters, etc. in the hope of helping them locate him.

Anyone with information about where he is or if someone saw a pedestrian on Iron Bridge Rd. or Route 1 who looks like Winn, call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath

Latest News

Crews marked the fire under control at 10:09 a.m.
Two people severely burned in Richmond house fire
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Richmond Housing Authority votes to suspend evictions until next month
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority looks to create community liaison with RPD
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$450,000 planning grant awarded to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority