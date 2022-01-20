News to Know for Jan. 20: Schools prep for snow; Colleges vaccine mandate; Rain to snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow is on everyone’s mind today, so let’s dive into that and some of our other top headlines!

Schools Take Precaution

Gaston County Schools had a remote learning day on Wednesday. (WBTV)

Some schools are ahead of the storm.

Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and Powhatan are all closing two hours early today.

Goochland and Spotsylvania will have students learn from home.

To see if your child’s district has made a decision, click here.

VDOT’s Making Preps Too

VDOT crews were out on the roads yesterday - pretreating the pavement with saltwater brine, hoping to keep any ice from forming.

Even after the snow starts falling - more treating is done with salt on the highways and a mixture of salt and sand on the secondary roads.

Preparation is something the Virginia Department of Emergency Management believes Virginians are taking seriously this go around.

“The I-95 incident earlier this month, unfortunately, was a big lesson not only for agencies like VDEM but for folks at home who may not have been impacted. They at the very least heard about what happened, so it triggers something in their mind saying ‘Hey, I’m going to be on the road, so what do I possibly need,” Katie Carter, VDEM’s Regional Communications and Outreach Coordinator said.

While not much accumulation is expected for Thursday, the Friday into Saturday system is what state agencies have their eyes on.

Schools & Masks Debate

Today, the Chesterfield school board is set to tackle the issue of masks in schools.

This is in response to Governor Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to make the choice for their children.

Some schools are following along with the order, and others like Richmond are choosing to defy it.

Some Chesapeake parents have *sued* the governor - arguing a state law requiring schools to follow current c-d-c guidelines of masking has more power than an executive order.

As For Virginia Colleges...

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (NBC12)

More are reversing course when it comes to requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The University of Virginia and Virginia State University are the latest to drop their mandate for employees.

They’re joining VCU, Virginia Tech, James Madison, William and Mary, George Mason, and The University of Mary Washington.

This follows Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive directive number two - which ends the vaccine requirement for state workers, including employees at colleges and universities that get state funding.

RRHA Eviction Update

(wwbt/nbc12)

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is *suspending* evictions until the middle of next month.

RRHA took a lot of heat after announcing that evictions would resume this month - with more than 900 families behind on rent.

Advocates pushed the agency’s board to pause evictions until the end of the school year in order to help RPS students living in public housing.

The board will decide whether or not to extend the eviction suspension at its next meeting ON February 16th.

First Alert Weather Day

Today we’ll see another round of winter weather with morning rain changing over to snow.

We’re expected to see 1-3″ accumulation with highs in the low 40s this morning with lows in the 30s by sunset.

Final Thought

“Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” --- Ralph Waldo Emerson

