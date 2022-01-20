‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a string of attempted burglaries where surveillance cameras captured suspects walking around with guns drawn.

These acts happened in the Pennwood neighborhood off Belmont Road in the early morning hours on Jan. 15.

One homeowner posted her surveillance videos to the Nextdoor app; one in particular garnered many comments based on what the suspect did on the homeowner’s porch.

“To have someone point a gun in your house... one of my kids could have been up getting something to drink, we could have gotten up because we heard something,” said Pam, the homeowner. “It’s just very scary because reflex - would he have shot at us?”

It may be a what if question, but for Pam, it’s a feeling hard to shake

“My heart started racing, I was like oh my gosh,” she said.

Two surveillance videos were captured on her property off Drexelbrook Road around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

One showed a suspect trying to break into a shed, while the other showed another person walk across Pam’s porch, point a gun at the sliding glass door, and the continue walking.

It is reasons like this why Pam and her family have increased their security equipment. This is the third time in the last eight years where someone has lurked around their property under the cover of darkness.

“These lights generally stay on, they’re dim, but with motion they brighten,” Pam said. “So, the house is lit up, there are cameras everywhere, and it still doesn’t deter people from coming around here.”

In the moment, the family had no idea the attempted burglary had happened. Pam’s husband noticed something was off when he went to work.

“When he went in the big shed, you have to turn the handle to open it, and he just pulled the door [open],” Pam said. “He thought something seemed a little off, but he went to work. When he got home he started investigating and that’s when he noticed someone had been rummaging through stuff.”

Nothing appeared to have been taken, but the unsettling feeling of seeing two people on their property walking around with guns drawn, is why Pam alerted others in the neighborhood and posted in the Nextdoor app.

“I don’t know what he thought he was doing or who he was going to encounter,” she said. “I guess maybe because of the incident up the street with somebody who came out with a gun.”

Chesterfield police said they got a call around 1:52 a.m. on Jan. 15 where a homeowner reported he caught someone in the act trying to get away with a bike.

Surveillance video associated with that act, which was posted to the Nextdoor app as well, showed the suspect taking off.

“We all work hard for what we have,” Pam said. “I just don’t understand why people do this kind of thing.”

Chesterfield Police commend the homeowners in the neighborhood who called them after seeing these crimes in action.

Anyone with information on these attempted burglaries is urged to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

