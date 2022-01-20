Healthcare Pros
Men accused of forcing woman to take drugs at gunpoint and raping her

Donte Jackson and Brandon Armstead
Donte Jackson and Brandon Armstead(Fredericksburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police arrested two men accused of forcing a woman to take drugs at gunpoint and raping her.

Police said the suspects knew the woman and held her at gunpoint inside her apartment on Jan. 19.

The victim managed to escape the apartment the next day.

She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Donte Jackson, 28, of Spotsylvania, is charged with attempted murder, rape, and using or displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony. The other suspect, Brandon Armstead, 32, of Fredericksburg, was charged with rape in the second degree.

The two suspects are being held in jail without bond.

