Man who opened fire on Roanoke gay bar two decades ago dies

Ronald Gay
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man convicted of opening fire at a Roanoke gay bar has died.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said Ronald Gay died of natural causes last Saturday at a hospital.

Gay was serving back-to-back life sentences for the shooting at Backstreet Cafe in Sept. 2000 that killed one man and injured six others.

Gay had been serving his sentence at Deerfield Correctional Center.

