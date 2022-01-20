Man who opened fire on Roanoke gay bar two decades ago dies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man convicted of opening fire at a Roanoke gay bar has died.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said Ronald Gay died of natural causes last Saturday at a hospital.

Gay was serving back-to-back life sentences for the shooting at Backstreet Cafe in Sept. 2000 that killed one man and injured six others.

Gay had been serving his sentence at Deerfield Correctional Center.

