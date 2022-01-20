Healthcare Pros
Letter-writing project created to support families impacted by deadly Kentucky tornadoes

Chesterfield Schools teaming up with schools in Kentucky for the project
The Mayfield High School gym has turned into a makeshift supermarket, offering families many of...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Kentucky communities continue to deal with the devastating aftermath of the deadly tornado outbreak in December, the Chesterfield County School District is joining in an effort to support those who had their entire lives torn apart.

CCPS is working with the Mayfield Public School system on the Letters for Hope project. The goal is to send a letter to those directly impacted, offering sympathy for the losses or damage they experienced.

The district outlined the basic structure of the letter, which should start with “Dear friend”. People are then encouraged to be brief and sincere in the message, sympathizing with the readers’ loss and offering further condolences or support. You’re also encouraged to focus on the temporary nature of the setback.

Letters should be mailed to:

FACE Center c/o Lori Beyer

914 East College Street

Mayfield KY 42066

Mayfield Public Schools is also accepting donations for families. You can find some of the needs listed on this Amazon Wishlist, or you can make a financial contribution through this website.

