Letter-writing project created to support families impacted by deadly Kentucky tornadoes
Chesterfield Schools teaming up with schools in Kentucky for the project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Kentucky communities continue to deal with the devastating aftermath of the deadly tornado outbreak in December, the Chesterfield County School District is joining in an effort to support those who had their entire lives torn apart.
CCPS is working with the Mayfield Public School system on the Letters for Hope project. The goal is to send a letter to those directly impacted, offering sympathy for the losses or damage they experienced.
The district outlined the basic structure of the letter, which should start with “Dear friend”. People are then encouraged to be brief and sincere in the message, sympathizing with the readers’ loss and offering further condolences or support. You’re also encouraged to focus on the temporary nature of the setback.
Letters should be mailed to:
FACE Center c/o Lori Beyer
914 East College Street
Mayfield KY 42066
Mayfield Public Schools is also accepting donations for families. You can find some of the needs listed on this Amazon Wishlist, or you can make a financial contribution through this website.
