Hanover school leaders set to discuss masks in schools

The meeting will be Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the School Board Office
The meeting will be Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the School Board Office
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hanover will hold a special meeting to discuss the use of face masks in their schools.

The school board will hold this meeting on Jan. 24 at the School Board Office at 6:00 p.m.

Public comments will be accepted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Read here to learn more about this meeting.

