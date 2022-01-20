Hanover school leaders set to discuss masks in schools

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hanover will hold a special meeting to discuss the use of face masks in their schools.

The school board will hold this meeting on Jan. 24 at the School Board Office at 6:00 p.m.

Public comments will be accepted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 21.

