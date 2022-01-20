Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his COVID-19 Action Plan.

In a press release, the governor’s office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven to provide hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to combat COVID-19.

The plan would also include issuing clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID rapid tests and providing more resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.

Governor Youngkin spoke about this plan.

“Today’s announcements are designed to give Virginians the tools and resources needed to make the best decisions for their families, strengthen our hospital systems, and ensure a strong recovery as we encounter new challenges associated with the pandemic that has become part of our everyday life,” Youngkin said.

