Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan

The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his COVID-19 Action Plan.

In a press release, the governor’s office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven to provide hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to combat COVID-19.

The plan would also include issuing clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID rapid tests and providing more resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.

Governor Youngkin spoke about this plan.

“Today’s announcements are designed to give Virginians the tools and resources needed to make the best decisions for their families, strengthen our hospital systems, and ensure a strong recovery as we encounter new challenges associated with the pandemic that has become part of our everyday life,” Youngkin said.

To read Governor Youngkin’s full COVID-19 Action Plan, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath

Latest News

The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m in the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room
Chesterfield school leaders set to tackle masks in schools
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
Vitamins
Ways to boost your immune system
Two bills at the state Capitol could soon help Virginians get better access to critical eye care.
2 bills could give Virginians better access to critical eye care