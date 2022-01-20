Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to speak at Virginia State Police graduation ceremony

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will be welcoming 58 new Virginia State Police Troopers as part of their 135th graduation ceremony.

The commencement ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, who serves as Virginia State Police Superintendent spoke about the graduates.

“These 58 Trooper-trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication during the last 27 weeks,” Colonel Settle said.

The soon-to-be graduates are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina Vermont, the countries of Germany, and Mongolia.

After graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments starting the week of Jan. 31 and for their final phase of training, they will spend six more weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her patrol area.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath

Latest News

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Richmond Housing Authority receives funding to help homeless veterans
On Thursday, 14,803 new cases were reported
Over 14,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity drops to 31.6%
Michael Winn
Police continue search for missing Petersburg man last seen in December
Crews marked the fire under control at 10:09 a.m.
Two people severely burned in Richmond house fire