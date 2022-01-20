Gov. Glenn Youngkin to speak at Virginia State Police graduation ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will be welcoming 58 new Virginia State Police Troopers as part of their 135th graduation ceremony.

The commencement ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County.

Great morning with the 135th Virginia State Police Academy class before their graduation tomorrow. I look forward to see how they will serve the Commonwealth and keep Virginians safe. pic.twitter.com/a9FQEJI2Gb — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 20, 2022

Colonel Gary T. Settle, who serves as Virginia State Police Superintendent spoke about the graduates.

“These 58 Trooper-trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication during the last 27 weeks,” Colonel Settle said.

The soon-to-be graduates are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina Vermont, the countries of Germany, and Mongolia.

After graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments starting the week of Jan. 31 and for their final phase of training, they will spend six more weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her patrol area.

