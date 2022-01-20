First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
Snow threat DROPPING for RVA
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday for the potential of snow, especially southeast of RVA.
The chance of snow in Richmond is dropping quickly! Little or no snow is expected for Richmond.
Here’s a look at our snowfall forecast map for Friday night into Saturday:
