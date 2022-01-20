Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday

Rain could change to snow Thursday morning
By Sophia Armata and Nick Russo
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 10:31 Thursday UPDATE

Cold air in coming in about 3 hours behind schedule. WE expect a changeover from rain to snow around 2-3pm in Richmond.

Our Snow total map is below. We now think we’ll come in on the LOW side of the forecast. With many roads staying just wet.

Snow starting late Thursday morning and lasting through the afternoon could bring 1 to 3 inches...
Snow starting late Thursday morning and lasting through the afternoon could bring 1 to 3 inches of accumulation across much of Central Virginia.(WWBT)

Temperatures tonight will tumble to around 20° after the rain/snow ends, so icy paved surfaces are likely Friday morning.

Stay tuned to NBC12 and download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

