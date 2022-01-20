First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday
Rain could change to snow Thursday morning
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 10:31 Thursday UPDATE
Cold air in coming in about 3 hours behind schedule. WE expect a changeover from rain to snow around 2-3pm in Richmond.
Our Snow total map is below. We now think we’ll come in on the LOW side of the forecast. With many roads staying just wet.
Temperatures tonight will tumble to around 20° after the rain/snow ends, so icy paved surfaces are likely Friday morning.
