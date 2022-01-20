First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 10:31 Thursday UPDATE

Cold air in coming in about 3 hours behind schedule. WE expect a changeover from rain to snow around 2-3pm in Richmond.

Our Snow total map is below. We now think we’ll come in on the LOW side of the forecast. With many roads staying just wet.

Snow starting late Thursday morning and lasting through the afternoon could bring 1 to 3 inches of accumulation across much of Central Virginia. (WWBT)

Temperatures tonight will tumble to around 20° after the rain/snow ends, so icy paved surfaces are likely Friday morning.

