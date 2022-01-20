Healthcare Pros
Finance reports: Youngkin raised big bucks post election

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Corporate interests with business before the state government cut hefty checks to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign committee after his victory in November through the end of December. That’s according to finance reports filed this week and compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Nothing in Virginia law would prevent the campaign donations from being used to repay part of the $20 million in loans Youngkin made to his own campaign.

He could also use the money to help other GOP candidates in future elections.

A campaign strategist says Youngkin is focused on governing and no decision has been made.

The campaign money is separate from more than $4 million raised for his inauguration.

