CVWMA announces changes to its recycling collection schedules

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big changes are coming to recycling collection schedules as Central Virginia Waste Management Authority continues trying to catch up amid winter weather and staffing shortages.

Red week collections will continue through Jan. 22 and the next Red Week collection will be Feb. 7.

Next week will now be a Blue Week, starting with blue Monday on Jan. 24.

To see CVWMA updates, click here.

