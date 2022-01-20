Chesterfield school leaders vote to keep masks in schools, for now

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield school board voted to uphold its current mask requirement at schools Thursday afternoon.

The vote came in response to Governor Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to make the choice for their children.

The school board decided it will keep its current mandate until more guidance is given from the Virginia Department of Education.

Back in August, Chesterfield board members voted unanimously to pass a universal mask requirement at schools based on guidance from the CDC.

Before Thursday’s vote to uphold that, the school board took public comments; the form closed earlier in the day.

