Chesterfield school leaders set to tackle masks in schools

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield school board is set to make a decision about masks in their schools.

This is in response to Governor Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to make the choice for their children.

The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room located on 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

The school board is accepting public comments and the online form will close at 12:00 p.m.

