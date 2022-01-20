Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Albemarle County sees more than 50 eviction cases in one day

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people are facing eviction after a long day in court Thursday, January 20. This is part of a glut of cases coming after the eviction moratorium expired late in 2021.

The more than 50 cases set to be heard in one day likely comes from a holiday backlog.

“Landlords and their attorneys take some time off from evicting people over Christmas, and now we are what, three weeks from New Year’s? So now they are starting up again,” Caroline Klosko with Legal Aid Justice Center said.

Klosko says the eviction notices are coming from what she calls “usual suspects:” privately-owned apartment complexes behind the dozens of eviction cases. There’s three making up most of the cases on Thursday’s docket: Abbington Crossing, Squire Hill, and Barracks West.

Klosko says many of those living on these properties do not speak English as their first language, which can impact their ability to make rent.

“They have a big population of immigrants, Spanish speaking immigrants mostly. Those folks, mainly, just because of the language barrier and immigration status, tend to be more vulnerable,” Klosko said.

One big piece of advice LAJC is sharing: Show up to court on your court date. Klosko says another thing to remember if you are facing eviction, is that state law says a landlord cannot evict a tenant for nonpayment until they’ve tried to access rent relief.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads

Latest News

Tree down on power lines along W. Mount Bella Road
News to Know for Jan. 21: Road conditions update; Attorney General weighs in on lawsuit; Cloudy, cold
On Thursday, 14,803 new cases were reported
Over 14,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity drops to 31.6%
now is the time to get your documents ready.
Preparing for tax season
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
13 parents sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order on masks in schools; Miyares files to dismiss