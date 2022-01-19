Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

What is the age you should retire?

What's your full retirement age?
What's your full retirement age?(CBS Newspath)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 62 is when you can start claiming social security benefits-- but there’s something to be said about waiting for your full retirement benefits.

You full retirement age is the age when you are entitled to 100% of the Social Security benefits you’ve earned over your lifetime.

If you apply for benefits before that age-- even when you become eligible at age 62, your checks will be permanently reduced.

The full retirement age has gradually increased over the years.

For those born between 1943 and 1954 your full retirement age is 66.

After that, the full retirement age increases by two months each year. If you were born 1960 or later-- your full retirement age is 67.

If you delay your application until after your full retirement age, you can qualify for delayed retirement credits that boost your benefit by 8-percent each year until 70 years old.

While Social Security is facing a shortfall-- the system will collect enough to pay at least 75% of promised benefits.

And experts say you should be saving your own money in a retirement account-- to supplement your Social Security earnings.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Ellen Marie Hess who served as the VEC Commissioner is now out of a job following sharp...
News to Know for Jan. 19: Gov. Youngkin sued; Ukrop’s bakery fire; VEC Commissioner out
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to rescind their mask policy on Tuesday night during...
Spotsylvania school leaders vote to pull back mask policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin has only been in office for a few days. Still, his administration is...
RPS board votes to uphold mask policy, defying governor
VCU
VCU changes COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees