Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Ways to boost your immune system

Vitamins and supplements that get your body through the winter
By Terrance Dixon
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If there’s one thing that probably won’t change during these pandemic times, it’s the desire for healthier practices.

Topping many people’s lists is something we’ve been trying to do a lot these past few years: strengthening our immune system against COVID-19.

It’s common knowledge that maintaining a strong immune system is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick.

Before COVID-19, vitamins were a popular way to stay ahead of colds and other bugs. But these days, with so many options, you have to know what’s best for you.

Now, more than ever, your immune system needs to stay in tip-top shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as new variants continue to emerge.

One of the best ways to stay healthy is to maintain a nutritious diet.

“Food is the best source therefrom a nutrition stand point. Food is medicine,” said Henrico Doctors’ Hospital’s nutritionist, Travis Chandler.

Chandler says certain foods can help boost your immune system.

“The fresher, the better. Think of the rainbow. Fruits and vegetables, lean meats are super important, and things like salmon,” said Chandler. “Really, what you get from food is you get lots of things really; a lot more bang for your buck than one nutrient here and there.”

And if you can’t fit all those foods into your diet, Chandler says vitamins are a good substitute.

“They act to support specific immune functions, immune functions that do fight the virus or cold, flu or COVID-19,” said Chandler.

So what are some good vitamins to take?

“Vitamin C is a good one. Vitamin D is something we look at with importance. DHA is something you get from oily fish, and Zinc is another thing we look at,” said Chandler.

Vitamins
Vitamins((Source: NBC12))

But is there such a thing as taking too many vitamins? And the answer is yes. It’s not the more you take, the better. If you’re taking more than the body’s daily value, it’s doing more harm than good.

“So, if you see Vitamin C 1000% of the daily value, then that’s probably too much. And depending on the vitamin, so Vitamin C may have some crappy, bloating, diarrhea, all things that aren’t very much fun, and other vitamins can be more severe,” said Chandler.

Chandler recommends a multivitamin that does not exceed 100% of daily values in the setting of one being unable to meet their needs in their daily diet as long as approved by your physician or health care provider.

Outside of food and vitamins, sleep and hydration are some of the other big-ticket items many slacks on.

“One recommendation might be to do just have a water bottle and set a personal goal that you’ll finish one water bottle by lunchtime and then another water bottle by dinner,” said Chandler.

Of course, it’s important to remember that any vitamin regimen doesn’t guarantee you won’t get COVID or any other illness. And if you have questions, you should always consult your doctor.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring snow Thursday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1

Latest News

Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a...
U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statute case
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
A student listens to the teacher's instructions on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23,...
School districts continue conversations on Gov. Youngkin’s mask policy, legal expert weighs in
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
The Richmond Virtual Career Fair will take place on Friday for anyone looking for a job.
Richmond Virtual Career Fair to be held Friday