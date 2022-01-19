VSU rescinds vaccination, testing requirements for employees

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University said it would no longer require employees to be fully vaccinated, report their vaccination status or get tested for COVID in compliance with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive directive.

Administration at the school “strongly requests, encourages, and appeals” to employees to get vaccinated to help mitigate the spread of COVID on campus.

VSU said it would continue to enforce a mask mandate for employees at all times, except when eating or alone in offices on campus.

“In fall 2021, we experienced a 91 percent employee compliance to our vaccination requirement, which led to a less than one percent COVID positivity rate on campus. Therefore, we will continue to support the safety needs of the campus community by offering COVID-19 testing, vaccination/booster clinics, and quality masks free of charge for all employees,” VSU said.

The current vaccine and mask mandates for students remain in effect.

