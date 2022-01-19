Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Virginia Tech did not let the first snowfall of the season go to waste as they held the annual snowball fight between the cadets and students, WSLS reports.

While some students dressed head to toe in winter gear, others dressed like Vikings or as a chicken.

“Everybody is here to contribute. Everyone is here with one common goal. Everyone wants to win. No one wants to lose to a cadet. We are ready to go. Ready to win,” freshman Jacob Dullack told WSLS.

They take this tradition very seriously, but it’s also all in good fun.

“I love seeing all the different costumes everybody comes out with it; everybody is unique. We’re all a team. We’re all Hokie, and it’s really cool to see,” Chris Donaldson told WSLS.

There isn’t any word on who won, but everyone dried off and headed back to class.

