Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Capitol Police officer celebrates 94th birthday

It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police.
It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police.(Virginia Capitol Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police. 

Wednesday marked Joe Vass’s 94th birthday!

House Speaker Todd Gilbert and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears visited him to help celebrate.

Capitol Police say Officer Vass is now in his 79th year of public service.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1

Latest News

VA Holocaust Museum to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
VA Holocaust Museum to Mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Little Leilani is a true story of survival, born at just 22 weeks gestation.
‘Miracle’ premature baby goes home after 4 months at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight