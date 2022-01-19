Virginia Capitol Police officer celebrates 94th birthday
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police.
Wednesday marked Joe Vass’s 94th birthday!
House Speaker Todd Gilbert and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears visited him to help celebrate.
Capitol Police say Officer Vass is now in his 79th year of public service.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.