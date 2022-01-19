VDOT crews prep for another round of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Forecasts in central Virginia are calling for another round of winter weather, and VDOT crews say they’re one step ahead.

Crews in The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District are preparing their equipment and pretreating all interstates and major primary and secondary roads in the 14 county district.

VDOT says pretreatment is expected to be complete by late Wednesday.

Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenence Engineer spoke about how VDOT is preparing for this new round of winter weather.

“This next storm could bring lighter snow Thursday, but a stronger snow system could impact the district later in the week,” Jennings said.

“We urge residents to prepare for winter weather now and stay up-to-date by checking the forecast regularly and downloading the 511 Virginia app. Plan your travels before the Friday winter weather event, and make plans now to remain off the roads over the weekend.”

Additional tips for drivers:

● Crews will be patrolling district routes for accumulating snow and ice to plow or treat as appropriate, but drivers are advised to delay nonessential travel during winter storms. Follow all safety guidance from local officials and resources, and prepare now before precipitation begins over the weekend.

● Give pretreating crews and snowplows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don’t pass them. Drivers may encounter slow-moving equipment on the roads during winter weather events. Please make sure to give VDOT vehicles room on the roads and be aware of your surroundings.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

