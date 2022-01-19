Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOT crews prep for another round of winter weather

Photo courtesy the Virginia Department of Transportation
Photo courtesy the Virginia Department of Transportation(VDOT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Forecasts in central Virginia are calling for another round of winter weather, and VDOT crews say they’re one step ahead.

Crews in The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District are preparing their equipment and pretreating all interstates and major primary and secondary roads in the 14 county district.

VDOT says pretreatment is expected to be complete by late Wednesday.

Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenence Engineer spoke about how VDOT is preparing for this new round of winter weather.

“This next storm could bring lighter snow Thursday, but a stronger snow system could impact the district later in the week,” Jennings said.

“We urge residents to prepare for winter weather now and stay up-to-date by checking the forecast regularly and downloading the 511 Virginia app. Plan your travels before the Friday winter weather event, and make plans now to remain off the roads over the weekend.”

Additional tips for drivers:

●     Crews will be patrolling district routes for accumulating snow and ice to plow or treat as appropriate, but drivers are advised to delay nonessential travel during winter storms. Follow all safety guidance from local officials and resources, and prepare now before precipitation begins over the weekend.

●     Give pretreating crews and snowplows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don’t pass them. Drivers may encounter slow-moving equipment on the roads during winter weather events. Please make sure to give VDOT vehicles room on the roads and be aware of your surroundings.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1

Latest News

Mu Zhen Yong won during Tuesday night's competition at Glen Allen High School.
Nuckols Farm Elementary fifth grader crowned spelling bee champion
Developers from Virginia and across the country are showing interest in the Diamond District...
Developers descend on Richmond’s Diamond District for tour
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Chief Doug Goodman joined the Ashland Police Department in 2007.
Ashland Police Cheif to retire after 14 years of service