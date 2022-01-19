Healthcare Pros
UVA doctor enters guilty pleas in child pornography case

David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is reviewing the employment status of one of its neurologists who has admitted to child pornography charges.

The Daily Progress reports 37-year-old Doctor David Lapides enter guilty pleas Tuesday, January 18, to two felony charges of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography. The charges each carry a maximum prison term of 20 years.

UVA Medical Center says Lapides is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

Lapides has been held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since his arrest back on July 22, 2021. He is set to be sentenced May 17 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

