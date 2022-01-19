Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA Biocomplexity Institute suggests omicron peak could be near

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Data models from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute are suggesting the peak of the omicron variant is near.

All 35 health districts across Virginia are currently reporting a surge in this variant of the coronavirus.

“Omicron has been unprecedented. I mean, we’ve had a really rough ride through this pandemic, and here we are at levels we never even really anticipated were possible,” Byran Lewis with UVA Biocomplexity Institute said. “The models from most recent and previous is showing a peak here in the next week or two.”

At its peak, 673 cases per 100,000 people across Virginia.

“Basically, we’ve all been exposed to omicron very rapidly. A lot of people have been infected, and that should give us some really good population and community immunity for future descendants of this omicron wave that’s come through,” Lewis said.

It’s still unclear how the omicron variant will adapt, but if it stays relatively the same, then case counts could drop back to levels similar to last summer.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front likely to bring accumulating snow Thursday
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1

Latest News

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Richmond Housing Authority votes to suspend evictions until next month
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
A student listens to the teacher's instructions on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23,...
School districts continue conversations on Gov. Youngkin’s mask policy, legal expert weighs in
Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a...
U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statue case
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Friday/Saturday storm trending toward southeastern Virginia