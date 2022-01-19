US announces $83M in latest round of tribal housing grants

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP/WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced another round of tribal housing grants.

The $83 million will benefit 74 tribes across the country, boosting the amount awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act to over $200 million.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota is among the beneficiaries. The tribe will use a $3.4 million grant to bring water to 30 homes and to finish work on the tribe’s new emergency management building.

Other tribes are using funding announced Tuesday to buy mobile medical units and build housing.

In Virginia, two tribes will receive more than $2 million in funding. The Chickahominy Eastern Division will get $1,010,000 and use it to rehabilitate homes, which will help improve indoor air quality. The Nansemond Indian Nation will receive $998,250 and use the grant to expand and renovate their community center.

“As the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, HUD is equipping Tribes with critical resources to ensure they have what they need to fight the spread of the virus and to keep families safe,” said Jane Miller, Deputy Regional Administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region. “We remain committed in supporting the affordable housing and infrastructure needs of Tribal communities in Virginia.”

HUD says it still has about $70 million in grants to award.

