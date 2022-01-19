Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) wants to get rid of a part of federal campaign finance law, arguing it violates free speech.

Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard Cruz’s challenge to a provision which prohibits federal campaigns from paying back more than $250,000 in loans to the candidate. The provision was passed by Congress as an anti-corruption protection.

Cruz’s attorney, Charles Cooper, said, “It limits the candidate’s ability to loan his own money to advocate his own election. The Supreme Court has said in many cases that Congress cannot do that.”

A lower court sided with Cruz and found the law does harm political candidate free speech. It’s now up to the justices on Supreme Court to decide whether they believe the lower court’s decision was right.

During Wednesday’s oral arguments, the U.S. Department of Justice said Cruz intentionally cost himself $10,000 so he could claim he was injured by the law. Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart said Cruz should not be allowed to challenge the law because his actions were intentional.

When asked about the DOJ’s accusations, Cooper said, “We’ve been very candid that the loan Senator Cruz made to his campaign was made for the purpose of challenging this statute.”

Cooper also mentioned landmark civil rights cases that included intentional acts opening a path to the Supreme Court.

While answering questions from justices, Stewart rejected the similarities.

Stewart said, “It’s a different case when plaintiffs stand on their rights and insist on doing what they would do if the law were not in effect and experience injury as a result of it.”

The Republican National Committee and Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), filed briefs in favor of Cruz. Advocates for more campaign finance restrictions have lined up on the other side and argue current law helps prevent corruption.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
LIVE: Biden holds news conference
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
School districts across Virginia are adopting an inconsistent patchwork of responses to an...
Confusion, lawsuit follow Virginia governor’s order on masks