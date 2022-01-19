Healthcare Pros
Spotsylvania school leaders vote to pull back mask policy

The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to rescind their mask policy on Tuesday night during...
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to rescind their mask policy on Tuesday night during a meeting
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia school boards are following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order removing mask mandates in schools, and allowing parents the choice to opt their children out of wearing one.

Tuesday night, the Spotsylvania County School Board voted to rescind their mask policy for students, teachers, and visitors.

Culpeper County Schools also did the same.

