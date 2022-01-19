Spotsylvania school leaders vote to pull back mask policy

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia school boards are following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order removing mask mandates in schools, and allowing parents the choice to opt their children out of wearing one.

Tuesday night, the Spotsylvania County School Board voted to rescind their mask policy for students, teachers, and visitors.

Culpeper County Schools also did the same.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.