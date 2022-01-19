Richmond Public Schools see rise in ‘chronically absent’ students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During a school board meeting Monday night, Richmond Public Schools presented a problem they’ve been seeing throughout their school district - chronic absenteeism.

According to a presentation, nearly 28% of Richmond students are “chronically absent” - meaning they’ve missed seven or more days of school at this point in the year.

That’s up from 19.5% last school year.

The Virginia Department of Education defines a student as “chronically absent” if they miss 10% or more (typically 18+ days) of the school year regardless of the reason for the absence.

Here are the numbers:

African American/Black: 33.0%

Hispanic/Latino: 20.8%

White: 14.4%

Economically disadvantaged: 33.4%

English Learner: 19.5%

Students with Disabilities: 32.9%

RPS Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Shadae Harris attributes the absence to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, increased neighborhood violence, and the transition from virtual to in-person learning and transportation challenges.

An attendance strategy has been developed which includes a family liaison, CIS coordinator, and social workers going door to door to coordinate and discuss engagement and support strategies with families.

