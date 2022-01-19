Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Public Schools see rise in ‘chronically absent’ students

RPS reported nearly 28% of students are chronically absent at this point in the school year
RPS reported nearly 28% of students are chronically absent at this point in the school year(Akela Photography | Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During a school board meeting Monday night, Richmond Public Schools presented a problem they’ve been seeing throughout their school district - chronic absenteeism.

According to a presentation, nearly 28% of Richmond students are “chronically absent” - meaning they’ve missed seven or more days of school at this point in the year.

That’s up from 19.5% last school year.

The Virginia Department of Education defines a student as “chronically absent” if they miss 10% or more (typically 18+ days) of the school year regardless of the reason for the absence.

Here are the numbers:

  • African American/Black: 33.0%
  • Hispanic/Latino: 20.8%
  • White: 14.4%
  • Economically disadvantaged: 33.4%
  • English Learner: 19.5%
  • Students with Disabilities: 32.9%

RPS Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Shadae Harris attributes the absence to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, increased neighborhood violence, and the transition from virtual to in-person learning and transportation challenges.

An attendance strategy has been developed which includes a family liaison, CIS coordinator, and social workers going door to door to coordinate and discuss engagement and support strategies with families.

Read the full presentation here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
What's your full retirement age?
What is the age you should retire?
Ellen Marie Hess who served as the VEC Commissioner is now out of a job following sharp...
News to Know for Jan. 19: Gov. Youngkin sued; Ukrop’s bakery fire; VEC Commissioner out
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to rescind their mask policy on Tuesday night during...
Spotsylvania school leaders vote to pull back mask policy