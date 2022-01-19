Healthcare Pros
Richmond Housing Authority receives funding to help homeless veterans

RRHA received $38,780 in voucher funding to help five more homeless veterans within its service area.(NBC12)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority received funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help additional homeless veterans.

RRHA received $38,780 in voucher funding to help five more homeless veterans within its service area.

The housing authority was one of three in Virginia to receive Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher funding.

“RRHA understands the sacrifice given by veterans who served our country and fought for the freedoms that many of us enjoy. This VASH award will help us do our part to reduce veteran homelessness by assuring that five veterans will no longer experience homelessness,” said RRHA Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson.

To date, RRHA has helped 94 veterans to secure stable and affordable housing, with 19 veterans currently in the process of getting affordable housing.

For more information, click here.

