Richmond-Henrico Health Districts offer at-home COVID vaccinations
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is offering to give COVID-19 vaccinations at home for those who can’t get to clinics.
The program is available to citizens with problems getting out of the house, moving around a vaccination center or finding transportation.
Those who are interested can call the RHHD center at 804-205-3501. The center will contact individuals in about two weeks to set up a plan to get the vaccine.
