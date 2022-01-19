Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond-Henrico Health Districts offer at-home COVID vaccinations

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is offering to give COVID-19 vaccinations at home for...
The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is offering to give COVID-19 vaccinations at home for those who can’t get to clinics.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is offering to give COVID-19 vaccinations at home for those who can’t get to clinics.

The program is available to citizens with problems getting out of the house, moving around a vaccination center or finding transportation.

Those who are interested can call the RHHD center at 804-205-3501. The center will contact individuals in about two weeks to set up a plan to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools is changing its quarantine time for people who test positive and for...
Richmond Public Schools announce shortened isolation time, new testing protocols
James Madison University has reported changes to their vaccine policies.
Valley universities report changes on vaccine mandates
Richmond Public Schools announce shortened isolation time, new testing protocols
Richmond Public Schools announce shortened isolation time, new testing protocols
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection