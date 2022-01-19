Richmond-Henrico Health Districts offer at-home COVID vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is offering to give COVID-19 vaccinations at home for those who can’t get to clinics.

The program is available to citizens with problems getting out of the house, moving around a vaccination center or finding transportation.

Those who are interested can call the RHHD center at 804-205-3501. The center will contact individuals in about two weeks to set up a plan to get the vaccine.

