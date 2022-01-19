Police: Murder convict confesses to 2 additional slayings

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Police say that a man serving a life sentence in Virginia on a murder conviction has now confessed to two additional slayings, one of which goes back 35 years.

Fairfax County Police said at a press conference that Charles Helem has been charged with murder in the 1987 slaying of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler. Her body was found after her car was abandoned on the Dulles Toll Road in Herndon.

In addition, Prince George’s County Police in Maryland announced that Helem confessed to the 2002 slaying of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry, 19, of Randolph, Massachusetts.

Helem is already serving a life sentence after being convicted of strangling his ex-girlfriend. Patricia Bentley, in 2002.

