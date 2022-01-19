Healthcare Pros
Over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity drops to 32.0%

On Wednesday, 12,480 new cases were reported.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 12,000 new COVID cases have been reported throughout Virginia as the positivity rate starts to drop.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,419,883 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 19, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Wednesday, 12,480 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,835 deaths, with 13 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,942 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 32.0%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,489 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 103,142 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,921,844 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 61,071 cases, 1,271 hospitalizations, 611 deaths
  • Henrico: 54,485 cases, 1,323 hospitalizations, 754 deaths
  • Richmond: 37,640 cases, 1,006 hospitalizations, 394 deaths
  • Hanover: 18,213 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 209 deaths
  • Petersburg: 7,353 cases, 208 hospitalizations, 112 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,220 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

