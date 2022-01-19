Nuckols Farm Elementary fifth grader crowned spelling bee champion
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools recently crowned a new spelling bee champion.
Nuckols Farm fifth-grader Mu Zhen Yong won this division-wide competition Tuesday night at Glen Allen High School.
The 10-year-old topped 60 students with the winning word - jambalaya.
She will now go on to represent Henrico in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.