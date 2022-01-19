Healthcare Pros
Nuckols Farm Elementary fifth grader crowned spelling bee champion

Mu Zhen Yong won during Tuesday night's competition at Glen Allen High School.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools recently crowned a new spelling bee champion.

Nuckols Farm fifth-grader Mu Zhen Yong won this division-wide competition Tuesday night at Glen Allen High School.

The 10-year-old topped 60 students with the winning word - jambalaya.

She will now go on to represent Henrico in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee.

