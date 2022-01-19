Nuckols Farm Elementary fifth grader crowned spelling bee champion

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools recently crowned a new spelling bee champion.

Nuckols Farm fifth-grader Mu Zhen Yong won this division-wide competition Tuesday night at Glen Allen High School.

The 10-year-old topped 60 students with the winning word - jambalaya.

She will now go on to represent Henrico in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee.

