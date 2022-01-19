Healthcare Pros
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed while working on an escalator.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department says a man was killed while working on an escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park Wednesday morning.

Officials say it happened inside the Dillard’s at the mall.

The victim was reportedly a maintenance tech worker and was working on the escalator when he fell down the escalator shaft. He was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

Further details of the incident have not been released.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

