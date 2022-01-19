Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department says a man was killed while working on an escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park Wednesday morning.

Officials say it happened inside the Dillard’s at the mall.

The victim was reportedly a maintenance tech worker and was working on the escalator when he fell down the escalator shaft. He was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

Further details of the incident have not been released.

WORKING INCIDENT: At approx. 9:52a, crews responded to the Dillard’s store at 9208 Stony Point Pkwy for the report of a man who fell down the escalator shaft. Once on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by medics with the @RAAEMS. pic.twitter.com/85RLNIsfLk — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) January 19, 2022

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

